The story behind the Stanly County boa constrictor stuck in owner’s car

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Stanly County deputies received quite the shock when they went out to help one man who said his pet boa constrictor got out of his container and slithered deep into a car.

Deputies said it was the first time they had ever had a call like this.

Exotic pet experts tell us that snakes getting out and trying to get warm is not much of a uncommon thing., but it certainly was for the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the owner made a quick stop along Highway 24/27 in the Stanly County community of Endy. Just enough time for the snake to make its escape.

Sheriff Jeff Crisco said he didn’t believe it until he saw it for himself.

“I actually got a text message from one of the patrolman going, ‘you’re not going to believe this,’” Crisco said. “In 29 years of law enforcement, I’ve never had to deal with something like this.”

The pictures from deputies tell the story. The snake got out the container and made its way towards the warmest part of the car. It might seem odd, but we’re told it’s more common than you might think.

Megan Hallman with the Last Place on Earth Petshop in Charlotte emphasized the cold-blooded nature of reptiles, which means, unlike people, they can’t regulate their body temperature. Simply put, the snake got cold.

“There’s one time it got stuck in the seat. There’s another time it got stuck in the dash, and unless you know how to take your car apart, it’s a lost cause,” Hallman said.

Deputies tried pulling it out, but being a snake, it was tightly wrapped around something and didn’t budge.

It eventually came out on its own and deputies got pictures. The sheriff, though, despite being out there, did not.

“I mean, I got close enough, but I’m not touching it, no.”

Sheriff Crisco says this was a simple mission to help someone out, so they didn’t write a report up, and they didn’t even get the guy’s name. The story that the snake and that man left, though, is something that is giving people here a bit of a laugh, and something deputies here will likely be talking about for a while.