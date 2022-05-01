NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – US News and World Report has released its annual rankings of the best schools in the nation.

Rankings show that Greensboro and Raleigh host some of the best high schools across North Carolina.

Heads up! They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The site says they reviewed 24,000 public high schools; 534 N.C. schools made their rankings.

Top 10 N.C. Public High Schools in 2022: