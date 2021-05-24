‘The Voice’ heads into its Season 20 finale: How you can vote for your favorite artist

(NBC) – “The Voice” wraps up Season 20 tonight, and tomorrow the finale finds five artists still in the hunt for the show’s crown.

Getting the instant save for the last spot in tonight’s finale may have been a pulse-pounding moment, but Team Blake’s southern rock and blues artist says he’s already exceeded his expectations.

“The finale for me is just about having a blast, honestly,” said Jordan Matthew Young. “It’s really just about having a really good time.”

At just 16 years old, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac is the youngest and the only female finalist. She’s working hard to maximize her voice opportunity.

“I’ve tried to use my age as an advantage to be a sponge and learn everything I can,” said Mac.

At 19, Team Blake’s Cam Anthony isn’t much older than Mac, but his varied and polished performances throughout the competition belie his age.

“I’m going to get up there and have fun, I’m challenging myself, which is the most beautiful part of this, and I’m trying to grow,” said Anthony.

Team Legend’s Victor Solomon has been balancing college studies with his “Voice” journey. He’s looking forward to his multiple chances to wow tonight.

“I’m really excited,” said Solomon. “I really do want to convey to the audience. That I left it out all on the stage.”

His mullet’s made him maybe this season’s most recognizable artist, but Team Kelly’s country singer Kenzie Wheeler has impressed with his throwback sound.

“I can’t wait to be standing on that stage when Carson calls out the winner,” said Wheeler. “It’s going to be pretty epic.”

America’s vote will make that call.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by the season finale of “Debris” at 10 p.m.

“The Voice” winner will be crowned tomorrow at the end of a two-hour finale, which will include a return performance by former “Voice” coach Adam Levine and his band, “Maroon5.” Tuesday’s “The Voice” finale will be followed at 10 p.m., by the “This Is Us” season finale.

SEASON 20 ARTISTS

RACHEL MAC

TEAM NICK

ROMEO, MI

JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG

TEAM BLAKE

ROOSEVELT, UT

KENZIE WHEELER

TEAM KELLY

DOVER, FL

CAM ANTHONY

TEAM BLAKE

PHILADELPHIA, PA

LOS ANGELES, CA

VICTOR SOLOMON

TEAM LEGEND

PEORIA, IL

CHICAGO, IL

GREENSBORO, NC