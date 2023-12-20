(NBC) — Season 24 of “The Voice” is in the books, the show crowned its winner Tuesday night.

A 16-year-old with a knack for yodeling and powerhouse rocker were the last ones standing Tuesday and the Team Niall singer came away with “The Voice” Season 24 crown edging out Team Reba’s Ruby Leigh.

THE VOICE — “Live Finale, Part 2” Episode 2422B — Pictured: (l-r) Ruby Leigh, Huntley — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“As soon as I got my name called, I was in shock,” said Huntley. “Just how many noes I’ve gotten in my life, to get that one yes, was insane.”

The singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, delivered an explosive rendition of the Creed classic “Higher” to close Monday night’s show and it helped deliver a second straight win for Huntley’s coach, Niall Horan.

“It feels sometimes you’re watching a contestant on a show, and sometimes you’re watching the real deal like it always felt like it was different when he was on stage,” said Horan.

And despite being the runner-up the teen from the tiny Missouri town of Foley could still smile.

“If I had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it’s Huntley — he’s so deserving, very proud of him,” said Ruby Leigh.

Huntley’s victory comes after years of disappointment working for that big break.

“I went from a park bench to “The Voice” and now I went from a park bench to the winner of “The Voice” and I’m immensely grateful for America voting for me,” said Huntley.

A joyous conclusion to a long season.

THE VOICE — “Live Finale, Part 2” Episode 2422B — Pictured: (l-r) Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Huntley, Lila Forde — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“I’m super excited, I’m super in shock and I just can’t wait to get back and hold my kids and celebrate,” said Huntley.

Continuing the celebration that started Tuesday night. Team Niall’s Mara Justine finished third, team Reba’s Jacquie Roar fourth and Team Legend’s Lila Forde came in fifth.

Season 25 of “The Voice” will be coming up later this winter with Dan + Shay joining the coaching ranks, along with Reba, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.