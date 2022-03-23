Plus 50 pounds of cheese on top!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, you might as well order spaghetti.

And take a bite from the World’s Biggest Bowl of Pasta.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is serving up a serving that’s so big, it takes a New Orleans hotel ballroom to serve it.

The right recipe means 500 pounds of pasta.

It’s 150 gallons of gravy.

That’s what the folks in the kitchen call sauce.

They’ve been putting on this pasta party since the seventies.

The bowl for the world’s biggest pasta party looks more like a hot tub.

It’s eight feet across.

With a diameter so wide, you could deep-sea dive into this dish.

There’s a purpose to their pasta, for the Italian American St. Joseph Society, it’s to keep Italian heritage alive.

And rich.

And tasty.

If you think it’s all a little cheesy, well, you’re wrong.

It’s a lot cheesy.

With 50 pounds of parmesan on top.

And that really is amore.