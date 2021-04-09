Theater group seeks help after extensive flood damage

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The “Main Street Players” based out of Paintsville were used to sold-out shows before the pandemic, but now they are in need of help to ensure they have a show in the future.

The pandemic shut down in-person events, including those at the “Sipp Theater” where the theater group usually performs. The young actors and actresses were hoping for a fresh start this year, but other obstacles, besides the pandemic, have gotten in the way.

The floods that forced many residents out of their houses last month, continue to plague one theater group in northeast Kentucky.

One of the Main Street Players Gracie Castle says “It would be fantastic to get back with our family and to be able to do what we love.”

“I thought that after this pandemic we could get back into the roll of things and then it kind of didn’t happen.” said fellow Main Street Player Joshua Fitchpatrick.



Most of the props and costumes inside the theater at the time of the flood have been ruined. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball and Main Street Players.

Unfortunately, another disaster struck, forcing the Sipp Theater to close again. The theater was one of many businesses and homes that were damaged in last month’s flooding.

The theater’s music director Sanay Powers says there was some damage to the theater, but the real loss was the items inside.

Our props that we worked really hard on and costumes that our costumers worked really hard on just kind of got destroyed. Sanay Powers, theater music director

With everything that’s happened, including having to shut down for almost a year, they’re asking for a little bit of help to avoid a “final curtain call.”

Since the theater is volunteer-run, they have to rely on donations. Their local community has pitched in a little more than $1,000 and so far, they’ve been able to make some repairs.

Their plan is to have their first performance in July.

Members of the group say this is more than just a theater to them, it’s a way to boost their confidence and be around people they consider “family.”

For more information on where to donate, click here.