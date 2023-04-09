(NEXSTAR) — It’s easy to admire the beauty of nature when you’re visiting a park, whether it’s one of the hundreds of national parks in the U.S. to the countless state and local parks near you. Sometimes the beauty is so stunning, you may feel inclined to snap a photo or two to remember it.
That’s especially true for some parks, a new Yelp analysis found. After identifying parks listed on its website for both the U.S. and Canada, Yelp ranked the top 25 based on how frequently users submitted photos for each.
Surprisingly, only six are national parks (and half of those are in Utah).
With more than 11,000 photos on Yelp’s site, topping out the list was New York City’s Central Park. Spanning more than 843 acres, Central Park serves over 42 million visitors every year and offers more than just green space. Visitors can also explore the Belvedere Castle, recreate a scene from “Home Alone” at Gapstow Bridge, and even stop by the Central Park Zoo.
Some of the most frequently photographed places at Central Park include Bethesda Terrace, the New York City Marathon finish line, and horse-drawn carriages moving through the park.
Second on Yelp’s list was on the opposite side of the country: San Diego’s Balboa Park. A 1,200-acre space, Balboa Park offers multiple trails, attractions, and even museums.
The top 10 most photographed parks, according to Yelp
The third-most photographed park, and most photographed national park, on the list is California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Other national parks on Yelp’s list are the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion, Arches, and Bryce Canyon.
California had the most parks on the list at eight, followed by New York at four and Utah at three. Four Canadian parks were also featured.
Here are the 25 most photographed parks in the U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp:
- Central Park Conservancy, New York City
- Balboa Park, San Diego
- Joshua Tree National Park, California
- Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
- Yosemite National Park, California
- The High Line, New York City
- Zion National Park, Utah
- Diamond Head State Monument, Honolulu
- La Jolla Cave, California
- Torrey Pines State Reserve, California
- Muir Woods National Monument, California
- Arches National Park, Utah
- Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, British Columbia
- Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada
- Mission Peak Regional Preserve, California
- International Rose Test Garden, Oregon
- Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, California
- Millennium Park, Chicago
- Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu
- Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
- Bryant Park, New York City
- Stanley Park, British Columbia
- Niagra Falls State Park, New York
- Toronto Island, Ontario
- Martin Goodman Trail, Ontario
Want to visit any of these sites?
With the exception of the national parks, all of which have entrance fees, and some of the state parks, most are free to visit. The National Park Service is offering five free admission days at all of its parks this year. While one has already passed (January 16, Martin Luther King Day), four remain — including April 22, the first day of National Park Week.