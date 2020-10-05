‘They broke the rules’: Chris Wallace calls out Trump family, chief of staff for not wearing masks at debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Sunday slammed members of the first family and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for not wearing masks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday, Time reports.

In an interview with campaign adviser Steve Cortes on “Fox News Sunday,” he pointed out that only he, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden were exempt from the rule that attendees wear masks.

“Everybody was told to wear a mask. Why did the first family and chief of staff feel that the rules for everybody else didn’t apply to them,” he asked.

Cortes pointed out that all in attendance were tested before the debate. He also said “we also believe in some element of individual choice.”

“There was no freedom of choice,” Wallace replied. “They broke the rules.”

In the past week, President Trump and First Lady Melania along with several other Washington officials and lawmakers, some of whom did not attend the debate, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cleveland Clinic released a statement Friday afternoon about the president’s positive coronavirus test, debate safety, and what their guidelines were for the debates:

“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns. Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

Our sister station FOX 8 asked the Cleveland Clinic about photos that show members of the First Family sitting in the audience without masks. They did not respond to the questions.