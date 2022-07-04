DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are accused of walking out of a Lowes in Denver last week with more than $7,000 worth of copper wire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man and three women walked into the store on June 28, split into two groups and went directly to the electrical aisle.

There, authorities said they loaded the wire into two shopping carts and walked out of the store through the self-checkout area. They were reportedly in the store for less than six minutes.

Deputies said they loaded the wire into a red Nissan Versa and a black SUV in the parking lot and left the scene.

Suspect Vehicle (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

A loss prevention officer for Lowe’s allegedly told detectives that he recognized some of the group as being involved in thefts at other Lowes stores in the area.

Investigators also released a picture of one of the suspect’s tattoo:

Suspect’s tattoo (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.