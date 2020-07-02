This Day In History: The Battle of Gettysburg

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Today in history, we remember those fighting for freedom on July 2nd, 1863.

On the second day of The Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate General Robert E. Lee sought to capitalize on his first day’s success.

“The Confederate and Union armies faced each other a mile apart. The Union forces extending along Cemetery Ridge to Culp’s Hill, formed the shape of a fish-hook, and the Confederate forces were spread along Seminary Ridge.” The Library of Congress

Longstreet at Gettysburg, July 2, 1863:

James Longstreet on horseback, commanding soldiers during battle.

The Union and Rebel forces in the cemetery:

While purporting to depict a meeting of Union and Confederate forces at Cemetery Hill, this map instead shows in detail the disposition of Union forces on Cemetery and Culp’s hills. Photos Courtesy of The Library of Congress

According to the Library of Congress, 157 years ago:

General Lee ordered General James Longstreet to attack the Union’s southern flank, aiming for the hills at the southernmost end of Cemetery Ridge.

General Longstreet, disagreeing with Lee’s orders, was slow to advance.

Union General G.K. Warren perceived the Confederate plan in time to rouse his men to take the strategic hill, fending off the Confederate attack.

General Lee had also commanded General R.S. Ewell to attack the northernmost flank of the Union Army.

The Confederates gained ground, but were unable to dislodge the Union defenders.

Casualty figures for the second day of Gettysburg are hard to determine because both armies reported by unit after the full battle, not by day.