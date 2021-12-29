This weighted blanket helps me de-stress, and here’s why

Most of Bearaby’s weighted blankets come in three different weights: 15, 20 or 25 pounds. Choose the weight that’s roughly equivalent to 10% of your body weight for optimum comfort.

One of the lessons that the last couple of years have taught me is that taking care of our mental health is crucial to living a happier, more fulfilling life. One item that’s helped me de-stress, sleep and feel better overall is the Bearaby weighted blanket. The feeling of being “tucked in” by this heavy, cozy blanket helps me unwind and fall asleep faster. Plus, since it’s made with organic and natural materials and ships without plastic packaging, I can feel good knowing my blanket is kinder to the planet.

If you’re looking for something to help you pursue your wellness goals and reduce your stress, here’s what you need to know about this luxurious Bearaby Napper.

What is the Bearaby weighted blanket?

Bearaby’s weighted blanket has a unique, appealing aesthetic thanks to its trendy knitted design. Bearaby blankets like the Napper are handmade with organic cotton, so it feels like snuggling your favorite T-shirt. Plus, Bearaby blankets don’t include any plastic or artificial fillers, just weighted fabric yarn. Most blankets are available in 15-, 20- and 25-pound sizes and up to seven colors.

How the Bearaby weighted blanket works

Weighted blankets are intended to replicate the benefits of deep pressure touch, which can help reduce cortisol levels. Having high cortisol levels can contribute to higher blood pressure and other medical concerns. A weighted blanket can also raise serotonin and melatonin levels, leading to better sleep, reduced anxiety and an overall sense of calmness. Weighted blankets may even help alleviate the effects of fibromyalgia, insomnia, PTSD and more.

What you need to know before purchasing a Bearaby weighted blanket

Washing a weighted blanket was one of my main concerns when I considered getting one, since heavier weighted blankets can damage a washing machine. Bearaby’s 15- to 20-pound blankets tend to be safe to wash and dry in most machines, but if you’re worried about the weight and don’t mind sacrificing the Bearaby’s appearance, you can put the blanket inside a duvet cover and wash the cover instead.

The Bearaby Napper’s knitted design and 100% cotton construction make it more breathable than many weighted blankets, so if you’re someone who overheats easily, the Napper may be the right weighted blanket for you. However, if you, like me, tend to run cold, you may find the Bearaby doesn’t trap your body heat as well as you’d like.

Finally, it’s a good idea to not rely entirely on a weighted blanket to take your stress away. Eating right, getting outside, doing yoga and journaling are some of my other tools for building a more joyful and resilient state of mind.

Where to buy the Bearaby weighted blanket

These knitted-cotton weighted blankets measure 72 inches long and 40-48 inches wide, depending on the weight. Five color options are available. It’s available at Bearaby.

