MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of customers were without power near Matthews for several hours Friday after a fire at a Duke Energy substation, officials say.

Matthews Police said the fire started at a substation on East John Street around 7:30 a.m.

The Stallings Fire Department said a foam unit was brought in from Charlotte to help battle the blaze.

Queen City News reporter Savannah Rudicel reported the flames were extinguished around 9:30 a.m.

According to Duke Energy, the fire happened on a portable transformer that was being used as part of maintenance at the substation.

Officials said there could be heat damage to nearby equipment. Duke Energy workers are investigating the cause.

Power was restored to the area around 12:30 p.m., Matthews Police reported.

