Threat against NC prisons director leads to additional security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement is stepping up security after a threat was made against the North Carolina director of prisons.

CBS 17 has confirmed law enforcement is providing security for Kenneth Lassiter, who has served as director of prisons with the Department of Public Safety since May 2017.

A source with local police tells CBS 17 a threat has been made against Lassiter’s life.

Erik A. Hooks, Department of Public Safety secretary and state Homeland Security advisor, released the following statement to CBS 17:

“It is important for the public to know the Department of Public Safety is always engaged in collecting information and conducting threat assessments. I encourage anyone who has any information about a threat against any law enforcement officer, other public official, person or place to call the Information Sharing and Analysis Center, also known as ISAAC or the state’s fusion center, at 1-888-624-7222. Such information is held confidential and DPS and the SBI are not in the practice of confirming receipt of such information.”

