Three Clemson male athletes test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Clemson student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed on Friday.

2 football players and one men’s basketball player tested positive for the virus, according to the athletic department’s Jeff Kallin.

Earlier this week, 128 Clemson student-athletes in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball began taking part in the first in-person element of their return plans.

Student-athletes can return to voluntary activity once passing a physical and undergoing testing for COVID-19. Results of the COVID-19 testing are below:

Staff working directly with student-athletes: Total tested: 41; Positive: 0

Football: Total tested: 104; Positive: 2

Men’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 1

Women’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 0

Cumulative: Tested: 169; Positive: 3

When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, DHEC will be notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified, according to a university press release.

CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts.

Voluntary on-campus athletics activity must be initiated by a student-athlete, coaches may not be present, and the activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.

Additionally, virtual non-physical countable athletically related activities with one day off for up to eight hours per week is allowed for all sports until June 30. This is applicable to all student-athletes regardless of whether they are still at home or are in the locale of the institution and are participating in voluntary on-campus athletics activities.

Clemson’s fall sport student-athletes, including Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball, are preparing to return to campus to begin activity in mid-June.

Required in-person summer athletics activities in Football, Men’s Basketball, and Women’s Basketball are precluded through June 30.