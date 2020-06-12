Three Clemson male athletes test positive for COVID-19

Nation & World News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Clemson student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed on Friday.

2 football players and one men’s basketball player tested positive for the virus, according to the athletic department’s Jeff Kallin.

Earlier this week, 128 Clemson student-athletes in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball began taking part in the first in-person element of their return plans.

Student-athletes can return to voluntary activity once passing a physical and undergoing testing for COVID-19. Results of the COVID-19 testing are below:

Staff working directly with student-athletes: Total tested: 41; Positive: 0

Football: Total tested: 104; Positive: 2

Men’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 1

Women’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 0

Cumulative: Tested: 169; Positive: 3

When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, DHEC will be notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified, according to a university press release.

CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts.

Voluntary on-campus athletics activity must be initiated by a student-athlete, coaches may not be present, and the activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.

Additionally, virtual non-physical countable athletically related activities with one day off for up to eight hours per week is allowed for all sports until June 30. This is applicable to all student-athletes regardless of whether they are still at home or are in the locale of the institution and are participating in voluntary on-campus athletics activities.

Clemson’s fall sport student-athletes, including Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball, are preparing to return to campus to begin activity in mid-June. 

Required in-person summer athletics activities in Football, Men’s Basketball, and Women’s Basketball are precluded through June 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES