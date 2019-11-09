Three dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler; part of I-95 shut down in Florence

3:30 PM UPDATE: Crews continue work to clear the scene of a three-vehicle wreck that killed three people Saturday morning.

Cpl. Collins tells News13 drones are being used to map out the scene in order to figure out how to clear the interstate.

After the truck is taken out, Cpl. Collins says SCDOT will put in a temporary guard rail. It may take several hours to clear the scene.

Meanwhile, Highway Patrol is releasing more information about what exactly led up to the crash.

Just after 11 a.m., the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on I-95. That’s when it crossed over the median, striking a Toyota truck and Mazda car heading south. That resulted in the three fatalities. Information as to who was in each vehicle has not been released yet.

The MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) is assisting Highway Patrol in the investigation.

UPDATE: Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says three people died in this wreck. He is expected to release more details later.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Part of Interstate 95 in Florence is shut down following wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

Drivers headed south are having to take a detour as crews work to clear the scene.

An 18-wheeler there can be seen hanging off a bridge.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on the southbound side of I-95 at mile marker 157. That’s near the exit for Highway 76.

Highway Patrol says traffic heading south is blocked in that area.

Cpl. Collins tweeted at 11:53 a.m. about a detour drivers have to take around the wreck.

The tweet says drivers headed southbound will have to take 157 and travel west on Highway 76 to SC 403. That’s where drivers will have to turn left and get back onto I-95 on mile marker 150.

Florence County: I-95 detour: southbound all traffic exits At 157 and travels west on US76 to SC403 turns left and then gets back on I-95 at MM150. pic.twitter.com/4Ouq9xaPco — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) November 9, 2019

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online records report injuries associated with this crash.

Traffic is being impacted along the interstate, according to SCDOT’s website. It says the average speed nearby is 3 mph and traffic is backed up for 2 miles.

Multiple agencies are working to clear the scene. Cpl. Collins said it’s still unclear how long that will take.

Details as to what led up to the crash are still limited.

