Tidelands Health, DHEC to host 4 more COVID-19 community testing events in July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, has scheduled four large-scale community testing events in July as COVID-19 cases continue to rise,.

Tidelands is planning to test another 10,000 people during the free events, which are scheduled for Conway, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach. Over the past month, the health system and DHEC have tested more than 9,000 individuals at seven free testing events — including 2,500 people Friday at Coastal Carolina University during what was the region’s largest testing event to date.

The testing events scheduled in July:

Friday, July 10, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, Georgetown

Friday, July 17, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21 st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Friday, July 24, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway

Friday, July 31, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

Demand for free testing has skyrocketed as the region and state experience a spike in the percentage of positive cases among those tested, which indicates the virus is spreading in the community. Horry County has been designated a COVID-19 hot spot by DHEC.

In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health has increased dramatically since mid-June. As of midday Monday, 37 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized at Tidelands Health hospitals – the highest number since the pandemic began. On June 18 – less than two weeks ago — Tidelands Health had just three COVID-19-positive inpatients.

“Those numbers should be a wake-up call to anyone who thinks this isn’t a serious threat to the health and well-being of our community,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. “All of us have to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“These large community testing events help us identify the virus in individuals who may not have symptoms, which can limit the spread of the virus to others. With the enormous demand for testing in our region, we are committed to partnering with DHEC to continue providing large testing events to serve our community during this pandemic.”

The free testing events are open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process. At each event, testing is available while supplies last.

Tidelands Health continues to strongly urge community members to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, observing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and practicing good hand hygiene.

Community members who need additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events may visit tidelandshealth.org, call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 nurse line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.