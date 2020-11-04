Tillis declares victory over Cunningham in heated Senate race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R) declared victory over Cal Cunningham (D) Tuesday night as votes continued to be counted in North Carolina.

“What we accomplished tonight was a stunning victory,” Tillis said.

The incumbent senator said he was waiting to hear from Cunningham before speaking to his supporters but decided he needed to address the race.

Tillis said his victory came against all the odds. Polls had the senator down against Cunningham but the race was shaken by news of infidelity by Cunningham.

Cunningham was scheduled to speak at Democratic Party Headquarters in Raleigh but around midnight, it was announced he would not deliver any remarks.

