(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow, just said “I do!”

Tebow spoke exclusively with People Magazine about his recent wedding to Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 250 guests at a resort in the Bride’s home country of South Africa.

The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows- mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.