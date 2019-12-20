TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby was found at a Harris County home late Thursday night, and the body of a woman was discovered in a car nearby as authorities were investigating the disappearance of a missing south Austin mom and her daughter, according to NBC News.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

Full Coverage

The Timeline

What We Know About Heidi and Margot

Heidi is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.

Margot is three weeks old.

According to her Facebook page, Heidi works as a server at a Cracker Barrel in Buda.

A photo provided by APD of Heidi at Cowan Elementary on the day of her disappearance shows what police believe she was wearing when she was last seen.

Most recent photo of Broussard provided by APD.

The Investigation