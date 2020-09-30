Times Square annual New Year’s Eve ball drop will be held virtually for all this year

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (WCBD) – This year the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will be held virtually for all patrons.
For the first time in 114 years, the streets of Times Square will not be filled with the large crowds to watch the ball drop and bring in the new year.
In a statement by officials, they stated that although plans are still being discussed the ball drop will be held digitally no matter where you are, scaled back and socially distanced live elements still being determined, and a limited amound of in-person honorees will be in attendance.
Jeff Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment, said in the statement, “We will miss everyone this year but we will bring our celebration to you, whether you want to turn off and turn away from the bad news of 2020, or turn to the new year with a sense of hope, renewal and resolution, you’ll be able to join us virtually like never before as part of the Times Square 2021 celebration.”
As plans are finalized, more details will be released to the public overtime.