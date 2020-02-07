Today is National Periodic Table day

(NEWS10) — What kind of fish is made from two sodium atoms? 2 Na! Friday, February 7, 2020 is National Periodic Table Day, celebrating the publication of the first officially recognized periodic table and it’s changes and contributions to science over the years.

According to ThoughtCo.com, the Periodic Table was born in 1868 when professor Dmitry Mendeleev needed to devise a quick way to organize the known elements for a book he was working on. On a deadline, Mendeleev decided to sort the elements by their atomic weight. An avid solitaire player, Mendeleev wrote the name and weight of each element on its own card and arranged them on a table… The Periodic Table was born!

Here are some other fun facts to celebrate National Periodic Table Day: