Today is ‘National Takeout Day’!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Restaurants nationwide are urging customers to take advantage of ‘National Takeout Day’!

This comes after governors across the United States have ordered bars and restaurants to close their dine-in options to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

National Takeout Day, is also known as the ‘Great American Takeout’.

Restaurants have gone to social media in an attempt to encourage more dine-out customers.

“We’ve all been very busy with all of the customers coming out and taking advantage of the fact that we do takeout. A lot of people have put their servers to work so that they could have a job, and that’s what we did here at The Elbow Room,” said Rodney Strange, kitchen manager of The Elbow Room.

Some restaurants offering only takeout and delivery are struggling to survive as well due to significantly reduced sales, so take full advantage of ‘National Takeout Day’!