Toddler dies after father backs up truck into him in driveway of southwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a toddler died from injuries sustained after being hit by a truck in the driveway of a home on the 500 block of Huntsmoor Drive.

The child, identified as one-year-old Mateo Jaciel Ayala-Martinez, was taken to Atrium Health Pineville for life-threatening injuries. Investigators learned the child’s father, Elgar Orlando Ayala, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the incident.

According to investigators, Ayala went outside to move the truck from where it was parked in the driveway to another part of the driveway. Ayala said he pulled slightly forward before beginning to back up, that was when he heard the child yelling. When he got out of the truck, he saw that he hit the child with the truck.

The child’s mother was inside the house when the incident occurred, and they also thought that the child was inside at the time.

Shortly after arriving at Atrium Health Pineville, the child was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center due to his injuries. The child died shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. His family was notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators have not announced any charges at this time.