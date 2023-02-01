TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning in a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career. He won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa.

The announcement comes one year after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022. He returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season six weeks later.

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs’ season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.

Brady wrote the following on Instagram:

I love my family

I love my teammates

I love my friends

I love my coaches

I love football

I love you all

I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you Tom Brady

It was announced last year that when Brady retires from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.