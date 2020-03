It’s official.

Tom Brady has entered the free agency market for the first time in his career.

It appears the quarterback has opted not to sign with the New England Patriots.

Brady took to Twitter on Tuesday to post an emotional goodbye to his teammates, coaches and the entire Patriots organization.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and I am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020