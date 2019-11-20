Top 10 Democratic presidential candidates will debate Wednesday night in Atlanta

Watch live in the story below at 9:00 p.m.

You can watch a livestream of the debate in the article below.

Can’t see the player? Mobile users can tap or click here to watch live at 9:00 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA (WCBD) – Ten of the top Democratic hopefuls will take the stage on Wednesday, hoping to gain some momentum in what is a crowded and still expanding field.

The 5th Democratic presidential debate will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where 10 of the top candidates will debate for two hours.

Of the ten candidates in Wednesday night’s debate, Pete Buttigieg may have the most momentum getting a boost in Iowa, the first caucus state, leading the latest Des Moines Register / CNN poll.

“Every time we have won in the last 50 years it’s been a new generation of candidate from outside Washington who was new on the scene,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He’s nine points ahead of Elizabeth Warren.

“I don’t do polls,” the Senator said.

And 10 points better than both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden – who is challenging the South Bend mayor’s experience.

“The next president of the United States is going to inherit a divided country and a world in disarray and there’s not going be a lot of time for on the job training,” said former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick won’t be on the stage but he is now in the race.

“I would not do it if I didn’t think there was still a path,” he said.

An already crowded path, that could soon include former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who filed paperwork in Arkansas and Alabama and could formally announce his campaign in the next few days.

The focus Wednesday will be on stage in Georgia where the candidates will discuss the impeachment proceedings, health care, education, and there is likely to be a focus on issues of equality.