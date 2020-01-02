Top 10 grossing movies of the 2010’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Science Fiction movies dominated the box office over the last decade.
According to the IMBD website, 8 out of 10 of the decade’s top grossing movies were SciFi, with the remaining two being Disney/Pixar.
Movies in the Avengers franchise took four spots on the list, grossing almost $3 billion total.
Star Wars installments also carried heavy weight, taking three spots on the list and grossing just over $2 billion total.
- Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (2015) $936.66M
- Avengers Endgame (2019) $858.37M
- Black Panther (2018) $700.06M
- Avengers Infinity War (2018) $678.82M
- Jurassic World (2015) $652.27M
- The Avengers (2012) $632.28M
- Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) $620.18M
- Incredibles 2 (2018) $608.58M
- The Lion King (2019) $540.08M
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) $532.18M