Tornado damage in Mobile County

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline's jets.

The lawsuit alleges flight attendant Renee Steinaker saw an iPad streaming video from the plane's forward bathroom when she entered the cockpit to be the required second person in the cockpit when the pilot left to use the bathroom about 2.5 hours into a Feb. 27, 2017, flight to Phoenix from Pittsburgh.