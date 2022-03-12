(WGHP) – Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50.

On Saturday, Traci’s sister Toni shared the news that her sister had passed away, via an Instagram post which contained a photo of the Braxton sisters.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote on behalf of the Braxton family. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

TMZ had reported on Saturday that Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt said she had been battling cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told TMZ.

Traci got her career start in “The Braxtons,” a musical group featuring herself and her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, during the ’90s.

She released her debut solo album, “Crash & Burn,” in 2014. Her second and last album, “On Earth” was released in 2018.

Traci Braxton also appeared on the TV series “Braxton Family Values” from 2011 to 2020 and served as a co-executive producer of the show for the final two years, according to IMDb. She also had roles in the movies “Sinners Wanted” and “The Christmas Lottery,” and is listed in the credits for “Chaaw,” a film currently in post-production.

The Braxton family asked that fans respect their privacy during this time.