Tracking the Tropics: Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Isaias has strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane as it continues its trek toward the United States.

As of the 11 AM advisory, maximum wind speeds were down slightly to 75 mph with Hurricane Isaias moving NW at 16 mph, located NW of Hispaniola.

The track of the hurricane can still change over the next few days. Currently, that track has Isaias moving up the east coast, passing just to the east of the Lowcountry.

“Based on what we’re seeing right now, the center will track north near or just off the coast which will give us an enhanced rain chance late Sunday through Monday. Tropical storm force gusts will be possible on Monday depending on the exact track,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

“Something that is right on top of us or just off our coast would give us more frequent tropical storm force gusts. Something that is a bit further inland or further off the coast wouldn’t give us much at all,” added Mathers.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas: Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas: The Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas: Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County Line

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: