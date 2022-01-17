Tractor-trailer falls from Durham NC overpass during wintry weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid icy weather conditions Sunday afternoon, a tractor-trailer slid off an overpass and the trailer was propped up against the bridge for hours in Durham.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. with the truck apparently sliding off the icy N.C. 147 bridge over U.S. 15-501 in Durham.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Video showed the cab of the truck level on U.S. 15-501 with the end of the trailer still leaning vertically against the N.C. 147 bridge.

Photos from the overpass just after the crash showed ice on the deck of the bridge.

Both highways were closed in the area which is exit 108 for U.S. 15-501.

By 6:30 p.m., crews were trying to figure out the best way to remove the trailer and truck from the overpass and highway.

Just before 9 p.m., with a crane on the bridge attached to the end of the trailer and a large tow truck was attached down below, the trailer was lowered to U.S. 15-501.

N.C. 147 and U.S. 15-501 were open by 10:20 p.m. after the tractor-trailer was towed away.

The front of the cab of the tractor-trailer had major damage after it smashed into the ground during the fall from the overpass.