Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Thanksgiving this year will be one for the books as many plans and traditions will be altered because of the pandemic.

While there will certainly be fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving than in years past, millions of Americans will still be traveling to visit loved ones.

Several states are requiring a negative COVID-19 test before entering, and are requesting or requiring visitors to self-quarantine for up to 14 days upon arrival. Below is a list of mandates by state.

***This information is subject to change. When traveling, still check with local officials on COVID-19 guidelines.

Alaska: All people traveling to Alaska must arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test. In addition to the negative test, travelers must also submit a travel declaration and a self-isolation plan.

Connecticut: People traveling to Connecticut who are coming from a state (other than New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island) with a higher than 10% test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average are required to self-quarantine upon arrival. Travelers may also have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut instead of quarantining.

Hawaii: When travelers arrive in Hawaii, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered by an approved testing partner. Visitors must also create a Safe Travels account before traveling to the state.

Illinois: While Illinois as a state does not have travel restrictions, the city of Chicago does. Those traveling from a “red” state in terms of the transmission rate (Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Indiana) must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the city regardless of a negative COVID-19 test or not. Visitors coming from an “orange” state (all other states except for Vermont and Maine) have the option to quarantine for 14 days or have proof of a negative test result upon arrival to the city.

Kentucky: Officials in Kentucky have issued a travel advisory with the recommendation of a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of the states reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15%.

Maine: People coming from out of state (except Vermont and New Hampshire) must have proof of a negative COVID test that was taken no longer than 72 hours prior to the traveler’s arrival to Maine. A certificate of compliance form must also be completed to enter the state.

Massachusetts: People traveling to Massachusetts must complete a Massachusetts travel form and either quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to the person’s arrival in the state.

New Hampshire: Those traveling from outside of New England, who are visiting are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. If the person is asymptomatic and has a negative PCR test on or after day seven of quarantining, they may shorten or end their quarantine.

New Jersey: While a test is not required to enter the state, the state’s website says that a self-quarantine for out-of-state people is expected, saying, “The (14-day) self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.”

New Mexico: New Mexico used to allow out-of-state visitors to show proof of a negative COVID test but due to the “alarming spread of COVID-19,” New Mexico officials are asking visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

New York: For travelers coming to New York who have been out of the state for longer than 24 hours, they must have a negative test within three days before arriving in New York. The traveler must then quarantine in New York for three days. On the fourth day, visitors must obtain an additional negative test before they can leave their quarantine.

Ohio: Those traveling to Ohio who come from a state reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Oregon: While a test is not required to enter the state, a 14-day self-quarantine is included in the state’s travel advisory.

Pennsylvania: Travelers coming from another state must present a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of arriving to the state.

Rhode Island: People visiting Rhode Island must have proof of a negative COVID test if they are coming from a state with greater than a 5% positivity rate.

Vermont: Vermont is requiring any travelers coming to their state to quarantine for 14 days.

Washington, D.C.: For people traveling from states with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, they must receive a negative COVID test 72 hours before traveling to D.C. If a visitor stays for more than three days, they are required to get another COVID test. This excludes people coming from Virginia or Maryland.

Washington: The state’s governor issued a travel advisory recommending a 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers entering the state.

The Centers for Disease Control says that the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season is to celebrate virtually or only with members of your own household. The CDC says that organizers and attendees of larger events should consider the risk of the virus spread based upon the group size.