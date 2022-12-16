NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’re planning to visit with friends or family in the coming days, knowing what gifts you can and cannot take on a plane with you can make your holiday a lot less stressful.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offers some helpful tips that will ensure your presents get where they need to go.

TIP: Wait to wrap if you can

Wrapped packages are allowed through airport security, but a TSA agent may have to unwrap your gift if it raises any red flags. If you can, wait to wrap gifts once you have reached your final destination so all your hard work will not go to waste.

TIP: Put wrapped gifts in your checked luggage

Avoid the stress of wondering if your gift will be unwrapped by a TSA agent and pack it in your checked luggage. Officials say it is less likely to be searched that way.

TIP: Your gifts should meet standard TSA guidelines

There are certain items that you can never carry with you on a plane and the holidays are no exception. Make sure any gifts stored in your carry-on adhered to TSA restrictions including food, alcohol, snowglobes, and string lights, among others. If you are not sure if an item is allowed, you can check here for specifics.

TIP: Take extra care with breakable gifts

Imagine this: You arrive at your destination in time for holiday festivities excited to hand out the gifts you have picked out for everyone. You open your suitcase to find some of your packages are in pieces. Taking a little extra time to pad your gifts with bubble wrap or clothes will protect those fragile, breakable items.

TIP: Consider shipping your gifts ahead of time.

If you have any doubt your gifts might not make it through TSA security or arrive in one piece, consider shipping them to your final destination before you take off. You can find out which shipping options are still available here.