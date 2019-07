Now it’s time to take a look at some top stories from around the country trending.

Two construction workers were rescued on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after a beam fell on top of them.

Twitter has taken action banning hate speech that targets religious groups.

Disney is recalling 80,000 “Forky” 11-inch plush toys.

The celebration continues for the U.S. Women’s soccer team after Sunday’s big win.