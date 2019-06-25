Trending National and World Headlines: June 25th

Now it’s time to take a look at some top stories from around the country trending.

A new crackdown on telemarketers making illegal robocalls.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is meeting with 9-11 first responders at the capitol to discuss the September 11th victim compensation fund.

Most of the children at the remote border patrol station in Texas have been removed by the government after reports of inadequate food, water, and sanitation.

More than a week has passed since a Utah student disappeared after a Lyft ride dropped her off at Hatch Park where she allegedly met an unknown person.