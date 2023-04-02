BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of Trent Lehrkamp, who was dropped off at a Brunswick hospital highly intoxicated and barely breathing after a party, wants justice for the 19-year-old.

On behalf of Lehrkamp’s family Wednesday, Glynn County Police Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson provided a statement to the public:

Trent is transitioning — he’s beginning the next step of his care and we ask that you continue to pray for Trent. The family would like to state that they’re in full cooperation with this investigation and the efforts of all the law enforcement officers. They want justice for Trent and hopefully, they’ll be able to prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.

Over a week ago, Lehrkamp was brought to the hospital by three people he called friends with a blood alcohol level of .464. That’s more than five times above what law enforcement considers impaired, according to Georgia law.

According to an incident report, the teen was covered in spray paint and urine.

Trent’s father, Mark Lehrkamp, told Glynn County Police officers about two other attacks on his son, one where his son came home covered in WD-40, vomit, glue, egg yolk, and paint.

The father said his son was in the emergency room a week before that to get stitches.

In a press conference Wednesday, Jackson also mentioned an incident involving a water hose.

The interim chief said they’ve identified 11 juveniles in one of the incidents involving Lehrkamp and nine in another incident.

At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made. Jackson said the department is still reviewing evidence.

“We can’t rush to judgment. We have to take our time on this,” Jackson said.