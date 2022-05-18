Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Roger Stone was granted a pardon by former president Donald Trump.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An ally of former president Donald Trump dined at a Myrtle Beach restaurant two nights in a row.

Angelo’s Steak and Pasta, which is located on South Kings Highway, posted a photo of Stone at the restaurant on its Facebook page on Monday. Stone was listed as a speaker on the agenda for the ReAwaken America Tour, which stopped in Myrtle Beach on Friday and Saturday, according to its website.

The ReAwaken America Tour featured speakers such as Eric Trump, Michael Flynn, Stone, and Gene Ho, who ran for Myrtle Beach mayor last fall.

Stone was sentenced to prison for his role in the Russia investigation and eventually was pardoned by Trump.

Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A longtime Trump friend and informal adviser, Stone had boasted during the campaign that he was in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange through a trusted intermediary and hinted at inside knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release more than 19,000 emails hacked from the servers of the Democratic National Committee.

But Stone denied any wrongdoing and consistently criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not take the stand during his trial, did not speak at his sentencing, and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.