Trump, California closer on renewable energy

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Trump travels to fundraisers in California, White House officials said at least when it comes to renewable energy — the president and California may be more in agreement than most might believe.

The Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said the Trump administration is working closely with the state. Brouillette’s energy department labs are working hard to develop the energy solutions of the future.

“We help develop technology like battery storage, which is very important to the renewable energy industry,” he said.

Brouilette said California is a leader when it comes to renewables — and the energy department’s work helps the Golden State reach its clean energy goals.

But, environmental groups and critics said the President’s own words make it hard to believe he’s serious about clean energy. On Monday, Trump said he’s working to speed up the approval of oil and gas pipelines.

“I know this is exactly the opposite of the Democrats — they want to have wind, solar and I guess make-believe would be the third alternative,” said Trump.

When Brouillette was asked about the president’s comments, he said the president thinks renewable energy is important — but so is investing in other reliable and affordable energy.

“His point is you have to have other forms of electric generation to help with the intermittency of some of these renewable technologies,” he said.

He said the battery technology the Department of Energy labs is developing will also allow solar energy to be saved for a rainy day.