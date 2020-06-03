Trump says RNC ‘forced’ to find new host state with Gov. Cooper still in ‘shelter-in-place mode’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night saying due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions on North Carolina, the Republican National Committee has been forced to find a new host state for the RNC.

“Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump’s final tweet read.

The President had put Gov. Cooper on a deadline to know if the convention could move forward at full capacity last week and on Saturday, the Republican National Committee set a tight deadline for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to provide guidance on whether the party can host a “full” presidential convention in the state in August as planned

RNC SETS DEADLINE FOR NORTH CAROLINA TO ALLOW ‘FULL’ CONVENTION, AMID THREAT TO CHANGE LOCATIONS

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention Marcia Lee Kelly penned a letter to Cooper laying out their plans for holding the event in Charlotte, N.C. — and seeking a response by Wednesday on whether they can proceed amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

Trump said Gov. Cooper failed to guarantee that they can use the Spectrum [Center] and that the state is still in ‘shelter-in-place’ mode.

LINK TO TWEETS

Gov. Cooper later responded saying the state has been been committed to a safe RNC and that it’s “unfortunate” that they could not come to an agreement on a scaled-down version of the convention.

“Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.”

We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 3, 2020

The City of Charlotte later added that they have not been contacted by the Republican National Committee and that they have a contract in place to host the convention.

“The City Attorney will be in contact with the attorneys for the RNC to understand their full intentions.”