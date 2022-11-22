The cat was discovered by a TSA officer after the checked bag was passed through an X-ray unit. (TSA)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – An orange cat was found in a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The incident took place Nov. 16, a TSA spokesperson told Nexstar’s WPIX on Tuesday. The cat went undetected until it the bag was passed through an X-ray unit, triggering an alarm and giving a “shock” to the on-duty TSA officer upon its discovery, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

The cat belonged to someone who lived in the traveler’s home, he told the TSA. (TSA)

TSA then contacted the airline to alert the traveler of the stowaway feline in his checked bag.

When reached, the passenger told officials the cat belonged to someone else in his home.

The TSA shared a photo of the traveler’s luggage on Twitter Tuesday morning, with the cat’s orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the zipper.

Despite the ordeal, the TSA indicated that the cat was physically unharmed.

“On the bright side, the cat is out of the bag and safely back home,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote.