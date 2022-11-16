MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina turkey can celebrate life after it was plucked to receive President Biden’s pardon.

Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation on the White House South Lawn on Monday.

Photo: National Turkey Federation

This year, the turkey and its alternate were raised by National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker of Circle S Ranch Monroe, North Carolina.

Since 1947, the National Turkey Federation has supplied turkeys for the White House’s annual festivities.

In recent years, the National Turkey Federation said pardoned turkeys are often sent to universities across the country where they serve as study subjects for students studying animals.

“They will receive excellent care from veterinarians, faculty and students in the Department of Animal Sciences,” a spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation told NewsNation in 2021.

Queen City News is working to learn which Monroe farm this year’s lucky birds were chosen from.