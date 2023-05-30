LINCOLNTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say the students broke into the school late Monday evening.

The incident happened on May 22. According to authorities, students ransacked many classrooms and painted vulgar things on the walls.

School officials say they previously warned students to stay out of the school building during the “customary event” and that criminal activity would not be allowed under the guise of a “prank.”

Twelve students were identified and charged, officials say. Eight of them were 18-year-olds:

Quinton Cook

Seth Patrick

Skyler Sifford

Jaiden Sellers

Gage Servoss

Alexander Jones

Luke Walker

Jacob Smith

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be on the way.