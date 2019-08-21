Two arrested, accused of sending kindergartner to school with cocaine

Ellis Cousin, 51, and Angelica Stanley, 23 are facing drug charges after police say they sent a 5-year-old child to school with “a large amount” of crack and powdered cocaine. (Photo: Slidell Police Department)

SLIDELL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Slidell Police school resource officer was in for quite a surprise Tuesday morning when he discovered a 5-year-old kindergarten student in possession of a large amount of crack and powdered cocaine.

According to the Slidell Police Department, a school resource officer was made aware of the situation after an alert teacher saw the kindergarten student holding a bag of white powder. The bag of powder was discovered to be cocaine.

The child was also found to be in possession of two additional bags of crack cocaine. Throughout the investigation, police say it was apparent the child had no knowledge about the drugs.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at the child’s residence and came into contact with 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin. Police say detectives discovered additional narcotics inside of the home and also were able to determine, unbeknownst to the child, that the cocaine was being stored in the child’s clothing.

Both Stanley and Cousin were arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to a juvenile.

Slidell police also noted that “The proper steps were taken to ensure the future well-being of the child.”