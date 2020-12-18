Two dead in 66-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clinton County

Both lanes of Interstate 80 Eastbound have now opened

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Wednesday’s storm caused treacherous road conditions. In Central Pennsylvania, those conditions led to a deadly pile-up.



Photos courtesy PA State Police

The large pileup took place last night on the westbound lanes between exits 185 and 178, in the vicinity of Greene Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police Twitter page reported one confirmed fatality as a result of the accident and one confirmed death as a result of a medical emergency not associated with the crash. There are multiple injuries reported as well.

State police also say a total of 66 vehicles were involved in the accident, 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles.

State Police currently have as many troopers on the scene as is safe and possible — and are working with a number of tow trucks as well to try and clear the area.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, PennDOT announced that both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have opened. According to PennDOT, as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, one westbound lane between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County has reopened.

The left lane has been opened, while the right lane remains closed. Traffic is no longer being detoured at the I-180 interchange with the left lane open.

PennDOT expects the right lane to be opened some time Friday.