Two men confirmed dead in crash at Dillingham Airfield; preliminary information from FAA said aircraft was single-engine Cessna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu rescue personnel responded to a downed plane at Dillingham Airfield at approximately 9:20 a.m. The Medical Examiner has confirmed that there were two fatalities.

One man who was reportedly the pilot and in his 60s, died at the scene. Another man was transported to Wahiawa General Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The initial report was that a glider had gone down. The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) preliminary information is that a single-engine Cessna 305A crashed under unknown circumstances sometime after takeoff at 9:15 a.m. The plane came to rest upside down.

A Cessna 305a is seen in this undated photo. This is not the plane that crashed Saturday morning.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Saturday of a Cessna 305 airplane in Mokuleia, Hawaii. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 22, 2020

Senator Brian Schatz released a statement today, urging the FAA and HDOT to shutter Dillingham Airfield.

“Our hearts are with those affected by today’s tragic accident. It has become clear that Dillingham Airfield cannot continue to operate safely. Our obligation is to keep people safe, and the only way to do that is to keep the airfield closed. I urge the FAA and HDOT to shut down the airfield until they can guarantee safety of operations at Dillingham.” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz

It is a discussion that Always Investigating ran a series on–the State’s intent to vacate Dillingham Airfield after leasing the property for nearly 50 years. The matter involves many entities and financial considerations, though Gov. David Ige expressed his desire to find the ‘best way’ to move forward with operations at the airfield. The discussion remains ongoing.