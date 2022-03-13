NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 60-year-old patron of the Museum of Modern Art became agitated and attacked two employees after being denied entry on Saturday, New York City Police say.

The attack happened at about 4:15 p.m. inside the museum.

The suspect, who was a member of the museum, tried to get inside but was told he would not be allowed in because of previous incidents. According to police, a letter stating his MoMA membership was revoked was sent out Friday.

Police are looking for this man, who they say lunged at two Museum of Modern Art employees and stabbed them. (Credit: NYPD)

After he was denied entry, the man lashed out at the two employees — a man and a woman, both 24-years-old — allegedly stabbing them multiple times. The man was stabbed once in the collarbone, while the woman was stabbed twice in the back and once in the neck. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, and are expected to survive, police said.

Police described the man as a regular of the museum who is also known to the NYPD. He does not have an arrest record, police said, but is being looked at in connection to two other criminal incidents in Midtown. He was seen leaving the museum after the incident, and police are still trying to locate him.

In a series of tweets, Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers he’s been briefed on the incident, and encouraged anyone who might have information to step forward.

“Public safety is our top priority,” the mayor continued. “Today’s incident is a reminder that this work affects every community.”