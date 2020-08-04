Two suspected migrants found dead in surf near capsized panga boat

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Two unidentified men apparently died when their boat capsized near Ocean Beach in San Diego early Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m., San Diego police officers responded to reports of a 28-foot panga boat on the beach and two bodies floating in the water.

Border Patrol agents were also called and found evidence on the beach that “indicated a suspected migrant smuggling attempt.” They believe the two victims were on the panga and likely died when the vessel overturned in the surf.

“We found six life jackets on the boat, which indicates at least six people were involved in this smuggling event,” Agent Justin Castrejon said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for signs of survivors, but the search was called off around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Castrejon said these events have become commonplace on San Diego beaches stating more than 210 similar events have already taken place this year.

