TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A 44-year-old man has been reported missing on Tybee Island.

On Friday, police issued an alert for Corey White, who has not been seen or heard from by family, friends and coworkers since last Friday.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, White is known to work on and around the water, most recently as a crew member on a local shrimp boat.

He’s described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-6 and 210 pounds. He has an anchor tattoo on one of his forearms, police added.

“At this point, Corey’s loved ones are understandably concerned and he has officially been reported as MISSING,” the department stated. Apparently, White’s personal belongings are still at his residence.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis LeGuin at 912-786-5600.

“Help us bring Corey home!” Tybee Island Police wrote on Facebook.