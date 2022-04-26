SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Monday afternoon after deputies said he ran following an attempted traffic stop and chase in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul truck on Asheville Highway near Geddes Street around 2:20 p.m. for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle failed to stop and was chased until it pulled into the Villas at Lawson Creek apartments.

Deputies said the driver was taken into custody but the passenger ran to the back of the apartment complex and into the back yard of a home on Bondale Drive where he was then taken into custody.

The passenger then became unresponsive and deputies said they administered CPR and several doses of Narcan but they were unable to revive him.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Scott Turner of Cowpens. There’s no word yet on Turner’s cause of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and will be taking over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.