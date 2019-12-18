U.S. Coast Guard responds to ‘unsafe behavior’ of Russian spy ship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A vessel known to be a Russian spy ship was seen disregarding marine safety protocols and engaging in ‘unsafe’ behavior off the coast of South Carolina and Florida.

The ship is named the Victor Leonov. It has been spotted off the Southeastern coast many times since 2015. However, it’s behavior raised a few red flags over the weekend.

According to the advisory from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Victor Leonov was not using running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage, and engaging in other erratic movements.

Lieutenant Commander Jason Neiman says that these protocols were put in place to protect the safety of mariners.

“It’s just like when you’re driving a car, the same thing applies when you’re on the water,” says LCDR Neiman.

He claims that he cannot say why the ship was behaving in this way, however, citizens should not be concerned for their safety.

“This situation is really more for deep water travelers. This wouldn’t really apply to a recreational boater; it’s mainly just industry,” he says.

While the ship has been seen multiple times in the past, LCDR Neiman says that this situation is not common.

“I can say for as long as I’ve been in this job, I’ve not dealt with this interaction before,” he claims. ” I can’t say that it’s never happened before, but this is probably the first time we’ve issued a Marine Safety Bulletin about this specific interaction.”

According to the bulletin, mariners are asked to take extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel. Any information or sightings should be reported to the nearest U.S. Coast Guard unit.